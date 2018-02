Cynthia Dunbar: no GOP outsider, but promises to limit time in DC

One of the Republican candidates getting the most endorsements for the 6th Congressional race is Cynthia Dunbar, and she makes a campaign appearance later today in Roanoke. Dunbar is no outsider to Republican circles, but she promises to serve no more than three terms in Congress. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones.

Dunbar will appear at Sweet Frog Frozen Yogurt at Towne Square Boulevard today at 4:30.