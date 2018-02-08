Bedford County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding missing man

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing 21-year-old man. A post on its Facebook page says Darrin Trail was last seen Monday afternoon leaving his Bedford County home to make a truck payment in Roanoke.

From the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page: Name: Darrin Wayne Trail Age: 21 Height: 5’3” Weight: 130 lbs Last seen in Bedford county on 2/5/18 at approximately 1500 hrs when he left his residence to go to Roanoke to pay his truck payment. Please contact Inv. C. A. Edmondson of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827. Click the pictures for a larger image: