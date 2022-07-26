Fatal Crash in Franklin County this morning

| By

Virg inia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Tuesday (today) at 8:00 a.m. on Truman Hill Road, just north of Route 116 in Franklin County. A 2016 Jeep Cherokee was traveling north on Truman Hill Road, when the Jeep crossed the center-line and struck a 1994 Dodge 3500 truck pulling a trailer. The driver of the Jeep was identified as Dana Walker Whitlow, 49, of Hardy. She was wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene. The Dodge was driven by Zachary L. Harlow, 27, of Hardy. Harlow was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was called to assist with the crash. No charges are pending.