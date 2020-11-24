79 charged with drug counts in Henty County; dozens in custody

NEWS RELEASE: The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has concluded an undercover narcotics operation. Pharmaceutical pills, along with quantities of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana, were seized during the operation. Assets connected to the distribution and trafficking of narcotics were also seized during this operation. These seizures include vehicles and U.S. Currency.

As a result of the drug operation, a Henry County Grand Jury issued indictments on November 16, 2020. This operation resulted in 176 felony charges being issued on 79 adults. Many of these indicted have been previously charged and convicted of drug distribution in the past.

On November 19, 2020, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Virginia State Police, Martinsville Police Department, Henry County Department of Public Safety, United States Marshals Service, and the Drug Enforcement Administration arrested 22 suspects. During the course of this arrest operation, additional narcotics were also seized. An additional 21 suspects since then have been arrested totaling 43 of the indicted individuals taken into custody.

The following agencies assisted in the investigations, Henry County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Virginia State Police, Martinsville Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.