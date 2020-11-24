Roanoke Valley Greenways launch major web site redesign

The Roanoke Valley Greenway Commission has a new website up and running, one designed to provide plenty of information to visitors and locals seeking to learn more about the area’s greenways and trails. Thanks to a $30,000 grant from the AEP Foundation, the site has not only a newer look but much more information on the valley’s greenway and trail network. The goal is to attract first-time users and help long time ones discover more parts of the network. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

11-24 Greenways Website Wrap-WEB

Click here to see the Roanoke Valley Greenways website.