Carilion wants YOU – for antibody survey

The Virginia Department of Health has awarded Carilion Clinic $566,000 in CARES Act funding to help gain a better understanding of just how many people in southwest Virginia have had a brush with COVID-19. Dr. Paul Skolnik is the Chair of Medicine for Carilion, which is sending out a call for 5200 volunteers, who must agree to have a blood sample taken after completing a questionnaire. The study will measure the antibodies present in 22 localities in the Carilion service region, and will look for trends like workplaces that might be hot spots. (See a link on Carilion Facebook page.)

