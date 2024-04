County health rankings

| By

County health rankings are out. Anyone interested in knowing how healthy their community is can access the information. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports.

Detailed health information about each county in the United States is available online. These county health rankings include all of Virginia. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports health officials hope localities will use the information to become healthier.

https://www.countyhealthrankings.org/