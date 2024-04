My Radio back with new album, 5 Points gig next week

The Freedom First Down by Downtown Music Festival is coming to Roanoke on Blue Ridge Marathon weekend, April 18-21. A popular local band is back on stage that weekend for the first time in several years – the front man for My Radio, JP Powell, also co-starred with his wife Shaleen Powell and local arts and culture luminaries in the award-winning music video “It’s Here.” Both were live in studio this morning. Hear the full length interview below: