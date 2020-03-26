Coronavirus fallout: Salem cancels all events through mid-May

NEWS RELEASE: To safeguard our community and slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, many events and programs in the Salem Parks & Recreation & Department are now CANCELLED through May 17, 2020.

CANCELLED EVENTS

USA YOUTH SOFTBALL APRIL 4-5 MOYER COMPLEX

EASTER EGG HUNT APRIL 9 MOYER COMPLEX

USSSA YOUTH BASEBALL APRIL 11 KIWANIS PARK N

SA GIRLS SOFTBALL APRIL 11 MOYER COMPLEX

ROBERTS N FISHING RODEO APRIL 18,20, 22, 25 LAKE SPRING PARK

ODAC SOFTBALL APRIL 24-25 MOYER COMPLEX

MOUNTAIN EAST SOFTBALL MAY 1-3 MOYER COMPLEX

SALEM AFTER FIVE MAY 8 FARMERS MARKET

GOT GAME YOUTH TOURNEY MAY 9 MOYER COMPLEX

USSSA SUPER NIT MAY 16-17 KIWANIS PARK

POSTPONED EVENTS

SALEM AFTER FIVE APRIL 24 RESCHEDULED FOR SEPT. 19

OLDE SALEM BREWING EVENT MAY 9 PENDING DATE TBA

SALEM SPORTS OFFICE PROGRAMS CANCELLED

All City of Salem Youth and Adult leagues scheduled for this Spring have been CANCELLED. This includes all Youth Baseball, Youth Softball, Youth Soccer and Adult Softball. We will begin issuing participant refunds this week either by credit card or check, depending on the initial method of

payment at the time of registration.

