Coronavirus fallout: Salem cancels all events through mid-May

Published March 26, 2020 | By Evan Jones

Salem’s Parks and Recreation Department announced a pile of event cancellations today, and they demonstrate how deeply the coronavirus pandemic is impacting the region’s tourism economy. Among the many cancellations: four  softball tournamens and one  baseball tournament that were set for the Moyer Sports Complex through mid-May. All Salem city events and activities are cancelled through May 17th.

NEWS RELEASE: To safeguard our community and slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, many events and programs in the Salem Parks & Recreation & Department are now CANCELLED through May 17, 2020.
CANCELLED EVENTS
USA YOUTH SOFTBALL   APRIL 4-5 MOYER COMPLEX
EASTER EGG HUNT   APRIL 9 MOYER COMPLEX
USSSA YOUTH BASEBALL   APRIL 11 KIWANIS PARK N
SA GIRLS SOFTBALL   APRIL 11 MOYER COMPLEX
ROBERTS N FISHING RODEO   APRIL 18,20, 22, 25 LAKE SPRING PARK
ODAC SOFTBALL   APRIL 24-25 MOYER COMPLEX
MOUNTAIN EAST SOFTBALL   MAY 1-3 MOYER COMPLEX
SALEM AFTER FIVE   MAY 8 FARMERS MARKET
GOT GAME YOUTH TOURNEY   MAY 9 MOYER COMPLEX
USSSA SUPER NIT   MAY 16-17 KIWANIS PARK
POSTPONED EVENTS
SALEM AFTER FIVE   APRIL 24  RESCHEDULED FOR SEPT. 19
OLDE SALEM BREWING EVENT   MAY 9  PENDING DATE TBA
SALEM SPORTS OFFICE PROGRAMS   CANCELLED
All City of Salem Youth and Adult leagues scheduled for this Spring have been CANCELLED. This includes all Youth Baseball, Youth Softball, Youth Soccer and Adult Softball. We will begin issuing participant refunds this week either by credit card or check, depending on the initial method of
payment at the time of registration.
