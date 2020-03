Latest statewide Coronavirus numbers

The Virginia Department of Health says as of this morning 460 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19 – an increase of 69 cases from the 391 reported at noon yesterday. The VDH also says almost 6200 people have been tested for the virus. Six new patients were hospitalized, bringing that total to 65 – and another four have died. The statewide death toll now stands at 13; that has more than doubled over the past few days. There are coronavirus cases in 62 Virginia cities and counties.