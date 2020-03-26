VT I-T expert: Servers, internet can handle increased load from homes

| By

A Virginia Tech Internet expert says the web should be able to keep handling the increased home use for work and study – and most problems you may encounter are more likely to come closer to where you live. Tech’s IT Safety Officer Randy Marchany likens your own– or your neighborhood’s — Internet capability to the size of a roadway. If it is the equivalent of a four-lane highway, you are good to go, but it is more similar to a gravel road, you might encounter some digital traffic jams. He spoke with WFIR’s Evan Jones:

03-26 Internet Reliability Wrap1