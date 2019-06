Construction worker injured when struck by vehicle in accident

NEWS RELEASE: State Police is working a two vehicle crash, in which one of the vehicles struck a construction worker was struck. The crash occurred at 4:29 p.m. on Route 220, near Iron Gate in Botetourt County. The construction worker has been transported for injuries related to being struck by a vehicle. The worker was conscious and alert. At this time there is very little information as the investigation is ongoing. Recap: Two vehicles involved, with a construction worker being struck.