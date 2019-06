Cline: replenishing 9/11 victim fund shows America won’t forget

A Congressman from our area says replenishing a fund supporting victims of 9/11 renews the nations commitment to never forget. Ben Cline was working as Chief of Staff for Bob Goodlatte at the time. WFIR’s Clark Palmer has more.

6-13 Cline 911 Victim Wrap- WEB