Hope Center co-founder, Council candidate leaves town

The co-founder of the Hope Center on 11th Street northwest Roanoke – former City Council candidate Grover Price – has relocated with his family to Phoenix Arizona. Price said today the Hope Center will remain open, with a variety of organizations working to help children and families in that neighborhood. He says the center made an impact. Price also says the Cup of Hope Cafe he still owns on Tazewell Avenue Southeast remains open. Price’s mother Darlene has also relinquished her role with the Hope Center and just announced a run for the House of Delegates.

