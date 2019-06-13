Northam administration takes gun law initiative on the road

Two members of Governor Northam’s administration are conducting a series of events in parts of the state from today through next Tuesday connected in advance of next month’s special General Assembly session on state gun laws. Northam’s office says the events will discuss what the governor calls the “gun violence emergency” in Virginia. Almost all the events are in Richmond and northern Virginia. The only one west of Richmond is in Abingdon.
From Governor Northam’s Office: In the lead up to the July 9 special legislative session called by Governor Ralph Northam, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran and Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey will participate in a series of roundtables across the state with community leaders and advocates to discuss the gun violence emergency in Virginia and commonsense gun safety legislation.
Last week, Governor Northam asked legislators to engage in an open and transparent debate, in which the bills brought before the legislature are put to a vote by the entire General Assembly.
Thursday, June 13
Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran to Host Gun Violence Prevention Roundtable in Alexandria
4:00 PM
Alexandria City Courthouse
520 King Street, Suite 301
Alexandria, Virginia 22314
Friday, June 14
Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran to Host Gun Violence Prevention Roundtable in Fairfax
11:30 AM
Primetime Sports Bar & Grille
11250 James Swart Circle
Fairfax, Virginia 22030
Monday, June 17
Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran to Join U.S. Senator Tim Kaine at Gun Violence Prevention Roundtable in Richmond
10:00 AM
New Life Deliverance Tabernacle
900 Decatur Street
Richmond, Virginia 23224
Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey, M.D. to Join U.S. Senator Tim Kaine at Gun Violence Prevention Roundtable in Fredericksburg
2:00 PM
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg
25 Chalice Circle
Fredericksburg, Virginia 22405
Tuesday, June 18
3:30 PM
Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran to Host Gun Violence Prevention Roundtable in Abingdon
Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, Room 233
One Partnership Circle
Abingdon, Virginia 24210
AND
Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey, M.D. to Host Gun Violence Prevention Roundtable in Richmond
5:30 PM
Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance
1118 West Main Street
Richmond, Virginia 23220