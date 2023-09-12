Computer stores owner says many scams now begin with legit call

| By

The owner of two local computer stores says he is seeing increasing cases of computer fraud that begin with a legitimate call for tech support — but the person at the other end sometimes takes on a second job of sorts once the tech issue in question is resolved. Chris Duncan owns Vinton Computer and Brambleton Computer. He knows you’ve heard all the usual warnings, like not responding to those emails, clicking their links or those pop-up boxes. But he’s seeing something else now that often results in much greater losses — scams that begin with a tech support call you might place for something like a printer problem. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: