New Carilion Family and Community Medicine office cuts the ribbon

Carilion Clinic celebrated the opening of its newest Family and Community Medicine office at the corner of Route 419 and Starkey Road with a ribbon-cutting this morning. The new facility is adjacent to Carilion’s Velocity urgent care center, so some services can be shared. Patients are now being accepted; there are 8 exam rooms on site in what once the former location for Barrel Chest. They are now accepting new patients. Two physicians and a nurse practitioner will staff the new family medicine location for Carilion, which has office hours Monday through Friday from 8am until 5pm. Dr. Michael Jeremiah is a Carilion senior vice president; he spoke at the ribbon-cutting today: