Coming soon: Southbound US 220 delays near Clearbrook

| By

An early heads-up to expect two weeks southbound delays on US 220 south of Clearbrook starting a week from Thursday. VDOT reports one southbound lane will be closed at Crowell Gap Road to permit a pipe replacement project. Southbound delays are especially likely during afternoon commutes.

From VDOT: Weather permitting, starting on Thursday, April 11 at 9 a.m., work to replace a pipe will close the right lane of northbound Route 220 just north of its intersection with Route 657 (Crowell Gap Road and Winter Drive). This location is south of Clearbrook in Roanoke County. In addition, the crossover located at Crowell Gap Road/Winter Drive will be closed temporarily during the pipe replacement. Drivers will not be able to make left turns from Route 220, Crowell Gap Road and Winter Drive, so they will need to make U-turns at the next crossovers for access during this closure. The lane closure will remain in place for approximately two weeks. Drivers should expect delays, particularly during peak travel times, and are encouraged to plan their travel accordingly. The right lane will be closed while crews replace a pipe that runs parallel to Route 220 and feeds into Back Creek. The pipe was washed out as a result of flooding from Hurricane Michael in October. Replacing the pipe is a part of road repairs and is separate from the nearby long-term construction project to replace the Route 220 bridge over Back Creek.