Coming soon: downtown Salem boutique hotel and upscale restaurant

Work is quietly well under way in Salem to transform a former downtown theater building into a boutique hotel and upscale restaurant directly across the street from the former Roanoke County Courthouse. In more recent years, it became an office building. As WFIR’s Evan Jones reports, developers hope to begin its new use next spring.

