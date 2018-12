Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner on team’s “new attitude” last weekend:

| By

On the road at Knoxville tonight, then back at the Berglund Center tomorrow night against Fayetteville. The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs took two of three games last weekend against the two top teams in the SPHL standings – head coach Dan Bremner on what was different perhaps with his squad:

12-13 Dan Bremner-WEB