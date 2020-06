Colleges like VT prepare for major changes in campus life

It is a summer like no other at Virginia colleges and universities – no students on campuses as officials prepare for big changes when the fall semester begins. At Virginia Tech, it will start with move in, staggered over a greater number of days than before, and it will encompass every aspect of life on campus – including dorms, food service and classes. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

