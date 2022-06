Cobb, Sanchez-Jones, and Volosin win Roanoke City Council nominations

Current Roanoke City Councilmembers Joe Cobb and Vivian Sanchez-Jones and candidate Peter Volosin have apparently won three Democratic nominations for Roanoke City Council tonight, and will advance to November’s General Election. Candidate Terry McGuire did not receive enough votes to advance. Cobb, Sanchez-Jones, and Volosin will join Republicans Dalton Baugess, Nick Hagen, and Maynard Keller, and independent candidates David Bowers, Preston Tyler, and Jamaal J.L. Jackson on November’s ballot.