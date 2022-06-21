Congressman Ben Cline wins 6th District Republican nomination

Statement from Congressman Ben Cline after he defeated Merritt Hale for the 6th District Republican Nomination: What a great night for Virginia and for our shared conservative values. I am so grateful to the Republican voters of Virginia’s Sixth District who have asked me to continue fighting for life, liberty and the Constitution as their nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives this November. I want to thank the many volunteers who made calls, knocked doors and worked polling locations for our campaign today. I look forward to continuing our campaign in the months ahead as we discuss the issues with voters and how we can work together to find real solutions to the challenges we face as a Nation.Thank you again for your support. I look forward to seeing you on the campaign trail very soon.