Amtrak second train from Roanoke will roll starting July 11

Amtrak will begin offering a second daily departure from Roanoke to Washington, D.C., and to cities in the Northeast on July 11th. Tickets are now available to purchase. Amtrak will offer morning and afternoon options in both directions between Roanoke, Washington, and the Northeast Corridor beginning July 11th.

WASHINGTON – Amtrak Northeast Regional service will soon offer a second daily departure from Roanoke, Va., giving customers more flexibility and convenience for travel to Washington, D.C., and to cities in the Northeast and Southwest Virginia. Service on the additional frequency of service to and from the city in the Blue Ridge Mountains begins on July 11. Tickets are now available to purchase.

Amtrak will now offer morning and afternoon options in both directions between Roanoke, Washington, and the Northeast Corridor.

The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority supports Amtrak Northeast Regional service that serve Norfolk, Richmond, Newport News, Lynchburg and Roanoke and provide a same-seat trip to other cities along the Northeast Corridor. Amtrak service returned to Roanoke in 2017.

Customers experience a comfortable and enjoyable way to travel on a national network serving more than 500 destinations, and benefits such as a free and generous baggage policy, free Wi-Fi, no middle seat and an easy, streamlined boarding process.

Amtrak Northeast Regional offers Coach and Business Class seating with power outlets for charging laptops and mobile devices. The Café Car offers sandwiches, salads, snacks and hot and cold beverages, including a variety of wine, beer and soda.

Ticketing and reservations can be done on Amtrak.com, Amtrak mobile apps, or by calling 800-USA-Rail. Boarding documents can be self-printed, or customers using a smartphone or mobile device can present the eTicket to the conductor by opening a document in their email.