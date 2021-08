Club experience coming to VT and Lane Stadium

Virginia Tech is bringing the private club experience year round to Lane Stadium — except on game days, when tailgate events are promised. The University Club of Virginia Tech will occupy much of what has been the president’s suite at midfield, offering dining, event and meeting spaces, open to any interested members of the Hokie nation. It’s an amenity that ClubCorp offers at a growing number of major universities. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: