Cline: Charlottesville chief out of sync with colleagues on gun laws

Congressman Ben Cline says Charlottesville’s police chief did not represent the views of most law enforcement personnel when she appeared before Congress and urged a ban on assault-style weapons. Chief Rashall Brackney recently appeared before the House Judiciary Committee; Cline is a member of that committee. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

