City of Salem awarded 15 NCAA championships – including 2023 Stagg Bowl

(City of Salem release) The City of Salem learned this afternoon that the NCAA has awarded the city and its longtime partners a staggering 15 National Championship events in the coming years,including the 50th Annual Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl that will return to Salem in December 2023. During its announcement from Indianapolis this afternoon,the NCAA confirmed that along with the historic Stagg Bowl, Salem will host Division III championships in men’s and women’s soccer, women’s basketball, women’s softball, women’s lacrosse, women’s volleyball and for the first time-men’s volleyball. “This is tremendous news for not only Salem, but the entire Virginia’s Blue Ridge Region,”says Carey Harveycutter, Salem Tourism Director.“ Harveycutter has been the Game Manager or Tournament Director for each of the 90 NCAA National Championship events the city has hosted since December of 1993,on both the Division II and Division III levels. Salem’s partner through all the D-III Championships has been the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. That relationship will continue with these newly announced championships and with several others that are already scheduled.
NEWLY AWARDED NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS FOR SALEM: 2023 Stagg Bowl; 2024 Women’s Volleyball; 2025 Men’s Volleyball; 2022, 2023, 2025 Men’s Soccer 2022, 2023, 2025 Women’s Soccer, 2025, 2026 Women’s Basketball, 2024, 2026 Women’s Softball; 2023, 2024 Women’s Lacrosse