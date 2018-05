City Manager Bob Cowell on new RAMP cohort and other issues

| By

The RAMP Business Accelerator that opened last year on South Jefferson Street has announced its second group of tenants. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

5-4 RAMP-Cowell Wrap#2-WEB

click below to hear our extended in-studio interview with Bob Cowell:

5-4 Bob Cowell In Studio