eXperience Conference welcomes RBTC’s Company of the Year founder

| By

Torc Robotics in Blacksburg has been named Company of the Year by the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council. Torc was established in 2005 and has built autonomous equipment for military and mining applications. Michael Fleming founded the company and spoke at today’s “eXperience” conference for young professionlas in Roanoke. The company has completed several autonomous cross-country drives. Fleming says Torc has also worked with some of the big players in the commercial autonomous vehicle field.

