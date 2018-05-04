UPDATE: Streets re-open after bank bomb threat forces closures

UPDATE from Roanoke Police: At 10:22 a.m., Roanoke Police responded to calls of a possible threat at the SunTrust bank at 10 Franklin Road. Once there, officers determined the threat was made by a customer over the phone to an employee at the bank. Bank employees pulled the fire alarm to evacuate the entire building, as a precaution. Parts of Jefferson Street, Franklin and Williamson Roads were shut down during the investigation. Roanoke Police conducted a thorough search of the building, and no immediate threat was identified. The building and roads were cleared and reopened at 11:15 a.m. The suspect is known and is not local to the Roanoke Valley. No arrests have been made at this time. The case is still under investigation.

PREVIOUS: A bomb threat has led to the closure of several downtown Roanoke streets this morning as police investigate. Officials say the threat forced evacuation of the SunTrust building, and police have closed portions of Jefferson Street, Franklin Road, Church Avenue and Williamson Road until the all-clear is sounded.