City gets grants to help work on reducing gun violence

Two grants from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services totaling $550,000 will be used to help the City of Roanoke combat youth and gang violence. $25,000 will be employed to complete a community assessment by the end of this year; the rest will be designated to hire a Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Outreach coordinator and two outreach workers. Joe Cobb is a Roanoke City Councilman and the city’s representative on the otherwise resident-led Gun Violence Prevention Commission, which has been meeting for almost two years.

“These are action steps that we’re taking to make a difference in our community with regard to gun violence,” says Mayor Sherman Lea. “We are optimistic that these initiatives are going to have an impact on our community, and we will keep working to that end.”

“These grants will allow the City and the Gun Violence Prevention Commission to take gun violence reduction to the next level, “says Council Member Joe Cobb. “This is an exciting day for the City and a positive step to create new pathways of possibility for the youth in our community.”