Accident at Carilion construction site

Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the construction area at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital around 11:30 this morning where the new tower is going up, for a possible explosion associated with construction activities. It was determined that a line failed during an air test. That resulted in one injury and a patient being transported. Roanoke Fire-EMS says there is no ongoing hazard