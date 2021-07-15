Barrel making company returning to Pulaski

| By

Xaloy, a manufacturer of plastic processing components for injection and extrusion machinery, is moving its barrel manufacturing operation from Ohio back to Virginia and will reopen its former facility in Pulaski County. The company will invest $1.75 million in its 100,000-square-foot site in the Town of Pulaski to produce barrels for a wide range of applications. Virginia competed against Ohio for the project, which will retain seven jobs and create 35 new jobs. In 2016, Xaloy closed its Pulaski plant and moved the majority of the facility’s manufacturing and positions to Ohio. The company will also rehire a number of former employees familiar with Xaloy’s specific machinery.