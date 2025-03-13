Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day this Saturday – in Vinton Gene Marrano March 13, 2025 1 min read Looking perhaps to avoid the downtown Roanoke crowds this Saturday – but still want to celebrate St Patrick’s Day? Then head east – the first “Downtown Vinton St Patrick’s Day Block Party” kicks off at noon, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports: Share: Continue Reading Previous: President of Virginia NAACP discusses dismissal of VMI superintendent and end of DEI office at UVA Related Stories 1 min read President of Virginia NAACP discusses dismissal of VMI superintendent and end of DEI office at UVA Clark Palmer March 13, 2025 1 min read Big road changes planned for Oak Grove corridor in SW Roanoke County Gene Marrano March 12, 2025 1 min read Waitress opens at MMT, last week for Mucha at the Taubman, Opera Roanoke’s Gianni Schicchi Gene Marrano March 12, 2025