Carilion’s top doctor will get COVID vaccine, says we must all do so

The time has almost arrived – Carilion Clinic expects to administer its first COVID-19 vaccinations next week, but many of us will have to be patient as we await our turns. Carilion officials announced yesterday they expect the first doses to arrive this weekend, and presuming federal regulators give the final expected ok, the vaccinations can be within a few days of their arrival. First in line: front-line health care workers and nursing home residents. Doctor Paul Skolnik is Chair of Medicine at Carilion; he says he has full confidence in the vaccines, both in their safety and effectiveness, and he will roll up as sleeve at the earliest opportunity. Skolnik says we will all need to do the same, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports:

