Northam may announce new COVID restrictions tomorrow

| By

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Governor Northam will announce new COVID restrictions tomorrow during a 2 p.m. news conference. On Monday, Northam alluded to that as new COVID cases spiked over the weekend. The Times-Dispatch reports one source says Virginia will not lock down; a spokesperson for the Governor said via a statement today that “mitigation measures will be nuanced and … a targeted, data-driven response.”