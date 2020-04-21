Carilion: Patients may postpone medical bill payments

Carilion is offering patients the opportunity to postpone payments on their current Carilion medical bills for one month, interest-free and penalty-free. Officials say they see this an opportunity to improve not just the physical health, but the economic health of our region as well.

NEWS RELEASE: Beginning Monday, April 20, Carilion started offering patients the opportunity to postpone payments on their current Carilion medical bills for one month, interest-free and penalty-free.

“This past month, our communities have faced unprecedented economic challenges in response to COVID-19,” said Chief Financial Officer, Don Halliwill. “As a local business, this is just another way that we’re looking to support our communities.”Other existing programs will continue to be available through this period, including Carilion’s Bill Pay program, which offers extended payment plans; discounts for those who do not have insurance; and financial assistance that helps with up to 100 percent of the cost of care for those who qualify.

“As our mission states, we exist to improve the health of the communities that we serve,” said Halliwill. “We see this as an opportunity to improve not just the physical health, but the economic health of our region as well.”