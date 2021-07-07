Carilion joins nationwide depression study

| By

Carilion Clinic is participating in a nationwide study aimed at helping people diagnosed with major depression – and who have been difficult to successfully treat for it. It involves Vagus Nerve Stimulation in which a device the size of a flash drive is surgically implanted in a chest wall and then transmits impulses to a nerve in your neck. Federal regulators approved this device to treat such major depression cases some time ago, but with limited data to this point, Medicare and many private insurers do not provide routine coverage. This study may help make that possible, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports:

Click here for more information from Carilion Clinic.