Carilion doc: Too soon to know if new shots will be needed for COVID variants

While state health officials work on vaccine signups, doctors and researchers are focusing more of their time studying the COVID-19 variants that have sprung up – and how to be deal with them. Scientists say the variants tend to spread more quickly and are more transmissible that the original COVID virus — so how do you stop it or at least slow it? Doctor Paul Skolnik is Chair of Medicine at Carilion Clinic, and he says the best way right now is getting a COVID-19 shot as soon as you can. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: