Appalachian Power Storm Response Update – 11am

| By

Appalachian Power is responding to significant ice-damage weather events, and making preparations for another damaging weather event Sunday night through Monday.

In Virginia ice damage through the day Sunday left a peak of 42,000 customers without service, mostly in areas east of Interstate 77 and south of Interstate 81. Additional resources from outside the affected areas are now assisting local crews with service restoration for the 32,000 customers currently without electric service.

In Virginia temperatures are expected to warm enough to thaw ice, which will aid with service restoration.

Outages

In Virginia 32,000 customers are currently without electric service, down from a Saturday evening peak of 42,000. Counties most affected include Franklin, with 10,290 customers out of service; Floyd, 7,074; Henry, 4,805; Montgomery, 2,264; Patrick, 1,702; and Campbell, 1,631.

Restoration Process

In all storm events Appalachian Power prioritizes restoration efforts to safely get the largest number of customers on in the shortest amount of time, and addresses restoration in these four steps:

First , restore critical services, such as hospitals and fire departments

, restore critical services, such as hospitals and fire departments Second , restore outages that affect large groups of customers

, restore outages that affect large groups of customers Third , fix problems that affect smaller numbers of customers and

, fix problems that affect smaller numbers of customers and Fourth, make repairs that affect individual customers.

In Virginia workers are assessing damage and making repairs on outages that affect large numbers of customers. Crews are focusing efforts on these large outages and will move to outages that affect fewer numbers of customers through the day.

Restoration Estimates

In Virginia we are assessing damage and will be able to provide restoration estimates when the extent of damage is more clearly known.

For information on a specific outage check Appalachian Power’s Outage Map on AppalachianPower.com.

Storm Response Efforts

We are significantly increasing the resources dedicated to restoring power from these storms. On Friday, we had 926 workers dedicated to storm restoration, including company, contract and mutual assistance workers. As hundreds more arrived through the weekend, the number of workers dedicated to storm restoration efforts more than doubled and now stands at 1,973 total workers from multiple states.

In all areas ice continues to weigh down trees and as limbs break some new outages continue to occur. Driving conditions on some roads remains slippery. Crews are following COVID safety protocols and taking precautions to ensure they are working safely in the slick conditions.