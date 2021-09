Carilion Children’s – Tanglewood Center set to open next week

Carilion Children’s – Tanglewood Center – in the the former JC Penney location – is about to debut. Carilion has invested around 30 million dollars in the two-story, 150,000 square foot makeover that will consolidate its pediatric outpatient services. (All practices will be open by October 4). Much more on this story tomorrow morning on WFIR – including a video tour. Dr. Donald Kees is the interim chair of the Carilion Pediatrics Department: