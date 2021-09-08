Roanoke City about to spend $2 million-plus on park upgrades

Roanoke City is calling it the largest investment in Parks and Recreation maintenance in the past two decades – $2.3 million allocated in 2019 is about to be put to use. About two dozen parks and greenways will get new signage, turf, scoreboards, rehabbed tennis courts, water fountains and much more. Work won’t get underway until the projects go out for bid and outside contractors are lined up. Parks and Rec. director Michael Clark on what they heard about at public feedback sessions:

The full list of improvements is as follows:

Belmont Park

Tennis Courts

East Gate Park

Parking Lot

Fallon Park

Athletic Field Bleachers

Athletic Field Fencing

Athletic Field Scoreboards

Athletic Field Turf and Infield

Tennis Courts

Garden City Greenway

Mile Markers

Kiosks

Benches

Fountains

Sidewalk

Crosswalk

Painted Trail

Utility Pole Removal

Garden City Park

Playground

Horton Park

Athletic Field Turf and Infield

Basketball Courts

Huff Lane Park

Athletic Field Bleachers

Athletic Field Fencing

Athletic Field Scoreboards

Athletic Field Turf and Infield

In-Line Skate Rink

Basketball Court

Tennis Court

Lick Run Greenway

Pavement Repair

Safety Signage

Melrose Park

Basketball Court

Morningside Park

Basketball Court

Preston Park

Basketball Court

Raleigh Court Park

Basketball Court

Playground

Tennis Courts

River’s Edge Park – South

Athletic Field Bleachers

Athletic Field Fencing

Athletic Field Scoreboards

Athletic Field Turf and Infield

Playground

Shrine Hill Park

Tennis Courts

Thrasher Park

Tennis Courts

Wasena Park

Athletic Field Bleachers

Athletic Field Fencing

Athletic Field Scoreboards

Athletic Field Turf and Infield

Parking Lot

Washington Park – Upper

Playground

West End Park

Playground

Various Parks