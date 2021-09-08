Roanoke City about to spend $2 million-plus on park upgrades

Roanoke City is calling it the largest investment in Parks and Recreation maintenance in the past two decades – $2.3 million allocated in 2019 is about to be put to use. About two dozen parks and greenways will get new signage, turf, scoreboards, rehabbed tennis courts, water fountains and much more. Work won’t get underway until the projects go out for bid and outside contractors are lined up. Parks and Rec. director Michael Clark on what they heard about at public feedback sessions:
The full list of improvements is as follows:
Belmont Park
- Tennis Courts
East Gate Park
- Parking Lot
Fallon Park
- Athletic Field Bleachers
- Athletic Field Fencing
- Athletic Field Scoreboards
- Athletic Field Turf and Infield
- Tennis Courts
Garden City Greenway
- Mile Markers
- Kiosks
- Benches
- Fountains
- Sidewalk
- Crosswalk
- Painted Trail
- Utility Pole Removal
Garden City Park
- Playground
Horton Park
- Athletic Field Turf and Infield
- Basketball Courts
Huff Lane Park
- Athletic Field Bleachers
- Athletic Field Fencing
- Athletic Field Scoreboards
- Athletic Field Turf and Infield
- In-Line Skate Rink
- Basketball Court
- Tennis Court
Lick Run Greenway
- Pavement Repair
- Safety Signage
Melrose Park
- Basketball Court
Morningside Park
- Basketball Court
Preston Park
- Basketball Court
Raleigh Court Park
- Basketball Court
- Playground
- Tennis Courts
River’s Edge Park – South
- Athletic Field Bleachers
- Athletic Field Fencing
- Athletic Field Scoreboards
- Athletic Field Turf and Infield
- Playground
Shrine Hill Park
- Tennis Courts
Thrasher Park
- Tennis Courts
Wasena Park
- Athletic Field Bleachers
- Athletic Field Fencing
- Athletic Field Scoreboards
- Athletic Field Turf and Infield
- Parking Lot
Washington Park – Upper
- Playground
West End Park
- Playground
Various Parks
- Park Entry Signage