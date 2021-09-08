VDH reporting largest single day case spike since February

The Virginia Department of Health today is reporting 4,474 new confirmed and probable cases, which marks the largest single day case spike since February 6th, 30 new confirmed and probable deaths and 137 new hospitalizations in Virginia. Health officials are reporting 166 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, and 1 new death across Roanoke City, Salem, and Botetourt and Roanoke counties.

FULL BREAKDOWN:

Roanoke City: 58 new cases, 1 new death, and 1 new hospitalization

Roanoke County: 66 new cases

Salem: 29 new cases

Botetourt County: 19 new cases