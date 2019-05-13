Car strikes mailbox, tree; driver dead

News release: Virginia State Police Senior Trooper M.D. Mayhew is investigating a single vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday (May 12) at 12:10 p.m. on Route 626 [Smith Mountain Lake Parkway], six tenths of a mile south of Route 1326 in Bedford County. A 2018 Toyota Avalon was traveling south on Route 626, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a mailbox and then a tree.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as John Francis Finnegan, 75, of Huddleston, Va. Mr. Finnegan was not wearing his seatbelt and was transported to Bedford Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.