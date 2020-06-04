Car sought after Bedford County man found dead

NEWS RELEASE: On Thursday, June 4, 2020, the Bedford Emergency 911 Dispatch Center received a call from a citizen that a male was located in his residence with what appeared to be serious injuries. Bedford County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 6000 block of White House Road in Moneta and located the victim whom was deceased.

This investigation is still ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate the victim’s car a 2014 White Hyundai Sonata with a VA tag of WNG- 9916. Please do not approach vehicle subject should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this crime can call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or go online to wwwcvcrimestoppers.org. You may also enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.