Bus service in the COVID era; Va resumes one route, begins two more

| By

Amtrak service gets more attention, but the commonwealth also sponsors bus service that connects this region to Washington, D.C. Officials say they are happy with the numbers since it resumed. It’s called “Virginia Breeze”, with stops along I-81 that include Blacksburg and Lexington on the way up to Washington. The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation also launched long-planned routes in early August between Martinsville, Richmond and Washington, along with Danville, Lynchburg and Washington. Officials say it is hard to gauge ridership so far, but studies have shown there is a need and demand for these services, and they are committed to its future. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

09-11 Virginia Breeze Wrap-WEB

Click here for full Virginia Breeze information.