Brush fire near Salem is visible across Roanoke Valley

| By

NEWS RELEASE: Roanoke County, VA—March 29, 2022) Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at approximately 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 to the 2500 block of Wildwood Road, in the Fort Lewis area, for the report of smoke near the power lines on the mountain. First arriving crews from Station 9 (Fort Lewis) found a brush fire under the power lines that was about 2 acres in size.

Currently, at approximately 5 p.m. the fire is at about 5 acres in size and is about 10% contained. The fire is described as slow moving and has died down since the initial report. At no time have any structures been threatened and there are also no injuries to report at this time. The Virginia Department of Forestry is on scene with personnel and two bulldozers to help cut containment lines around the fire. The fire is producing smoke and possibly flames that are visible from across the valley. Units will be on scene most of the night and possibly tomorrow as well to bring the fire completely under control. Units will also be conducting back-fire operations later tonight. Back-fire operations consist of setting, controlled fires to burn up fuel ahead of the fire.

It does not appear that the power lines caused the fire. Neither is the fire affecting the power lines at this time. We do ask the public to please avoid the area of the 2500 block of Wildwood Road as there are many firefighting resources in that area. Roanoke County currently has about 23 units including engines, tankers, brush trucks, drones, and utility vehicles from across the county. There are approximately 50 personnel committed to this fire. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause.