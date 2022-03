FDA approves 4th Covid vax dose; local health district director weighs in

The FDA has now approved a 4th dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for COVID-19, for those 50-plus. Roanoke City and Alleghany health districts director Dr. Cynthia Morrow said this morning while the vaccines are not the “perfect tool” as far as eliminating any chance of infection, they have been proven to reduce the worst symptoms of COVID-19 in many cases.