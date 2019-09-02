BREAKING: SWAT team in robbery investigation in north Roanoke County

Roanoke County Police say a SWAT team is at the scene of a robbery investigation in the north county. It’s on the 5800 block of Santa Anita Terrace Drive, a residential neighborhood a little north of Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. Police say one person is in custody, but another remains inside the home. Further details have not yet been released.

NEWS RELEASE: Roanoke County Police and SWAT are conducting a robbery investigation in the 5800 block of Santa Anita Terrace Dr (in the North Roanoke County area). One suspect is in custody and another person of interest is inside the residence.

