Police seek Williamson Road robbery suspect

NEWS RELEASE: On Saturday, August 31, 2019 at approximately 9:44 a.m., Roanoke County Police officers responded to a business in the 5600 block of Williamson Road in reference to a robbery. Information was received that a white male entered the store wearing a black t-shirt, jeans, a ball cap, and bandana over his face. The suspect displayed a firearm and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect fled in a silver colored four door vehicle with an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.

Roanoke County Police seek the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in the attached photo.